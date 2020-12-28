Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $722,000 in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,902,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,289 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80).

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

