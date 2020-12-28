Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $615,000 in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,940 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 120,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA opened at $14.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist dropped their price target on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

