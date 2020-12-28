Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $580,000 in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Guess’ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GES stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. Guess’, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

GES has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guess’ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

