Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $561,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 9.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 26.6% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 899.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $116.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.96.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. ValuEngine lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

