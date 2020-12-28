Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,934 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of several research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $56.70 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

