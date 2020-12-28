Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 2,379 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 84.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $722,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $130.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.15. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

