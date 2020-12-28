Scala Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $999.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

