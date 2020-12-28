Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000813 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. Safe has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $76,732.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001020 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

