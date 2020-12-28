Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,050 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $55,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 809,536 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 212,342 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $65.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.