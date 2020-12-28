Rural Funds Group (RFF.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:RFF)

Rural Funds Group (RFF.AX) (ASX:RFF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.91.
Rural Funds Group (RFF.AX) Company Profile
