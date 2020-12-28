Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.51

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 4175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,841.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,133,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after buying an additional 351,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,471,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,166,000 after purchasing an additional 320,296 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 410,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,713 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

