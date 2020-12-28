RMG Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RMG)

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 18,721 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average volume of 7,800 call options.
RMG stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82. RMG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $37.75.
In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 206,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $2,323,902.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
About RMG Acquisition
RMG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals, and power sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
