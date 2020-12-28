RMG Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RMG)

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 18,721 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average volume of 7,800 call options.

RMG stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82. RMG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Get RMG Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 206,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $2,323,902.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition by 14.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 215,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 321,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RMG Acquisition by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

About RMG Acquisition

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals, and power sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.