Reviewing Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) & Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Plaintree Systems alerts:

This table compares Plaintree Systems and Telecom Italia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plaintree Systems $12.52 million 0.11 -$1.88 million N/A N/A Telecom Italia $20.13 billion 0.55 $1.03 billion N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Plaintree Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Plaintree Systems and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaintree Systems -20.07% -110.08% -23.65% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Plaintree Systems has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Plaintree Systems and Telecom Italia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaintree Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Plaintree Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats Plaintree Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Spain, Chile, Peru, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings. It also provides super-alloys for the aircraft and helicopter markets; and designs and manufactures custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders for industrial, automation, and oil and gas markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Arnprior, Canada.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers products and services for IT sector. The company has a strategic partnership with Google. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Plaintree Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaintree Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.