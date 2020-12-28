Reviewing Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beyond Air and Dynatronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $1.39 million 65.01 -$19.94 million ($1.53) -3.41 Dynatronics $53.41 million 0.24 -$3.42 million ($0.42) -2.06

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beyond Air and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dynatronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Beyond Air currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.74%. Dynatronics has a consensus price target of $1.65, indicating a potential upside of 90.27%. Given Dynatronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air N/A -152.25% -99.76% Dynatronics -7.94% -35.41% -9.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Beyond Air shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Beyond Air on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company also provides power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, recumbent bikes, and other related equipment. In addition, it offers therapeutic modality devices, such as electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. Further, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, topical analgesics, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracing, paper products, athletic tapes, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, hospitals, clinics, and consumers, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

