Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR: DUE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DUE traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Monday, hitting €33.10 ($38.94). The company had a trading volume of 127,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 62.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of €29.44 and a 200-day moving average of €26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1-year high of €33.38 ($39.27).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

