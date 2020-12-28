Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

RTOKY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $37.72.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

