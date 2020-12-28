renBTC (RENBTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.08 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $27,117.67 or 0.99957896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $370.41 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00022901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00131695 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00194907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00627976 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00322910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00057734 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016818 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 13,659 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.