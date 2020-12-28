Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.34. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 15,514 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.08% and a negative net margin of 35,448.34%. Analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regulus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 4,398,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,727,133.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

