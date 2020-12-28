Reef Casino Trust (RCT.AX) (RCT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on March 10th

Reef Casino Trust (RCT.AX) (ASX:RCT) declared a final dividend on Friday, December 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.98.

About Reef Casino Trust (RCT.AX)

Reef Casino Trust owns and leases the Reef Hotel Casino complex located in Cairns, North Queensland, Australia. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Cairns, Australia. Reef Casino Trust is a subsidiary of Reef Casino Investments Pty Ltd.

