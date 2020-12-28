Reef Casino Trust (RCT.AX) (RCT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on March 10th

Reef Casino Trust (RCT.AX) (ASX:RCT) declared a final dividend on Friday, December 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.98.
About Reef Casino Trust (RCT.AX)
