ReddCoin Market Cap Achieves $36.49 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $36.49 million and approximately $165,569.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,975.31 or 0.99934024 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00029196 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00398995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.00492711 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00148501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00036318 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

