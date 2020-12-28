Red Pulse Phoenix Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $202,914.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

