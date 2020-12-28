Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $87.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641,239. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

