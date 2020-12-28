Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Shares Gap Down to $3.78

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.47. Ranger Energy Services shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 124 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. Analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

