Rand Capital Co. (RAND) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.33 on January 19th

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.33 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 114.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:RAND opened at $15.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. Rand Capital has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 116.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

RAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rand Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

