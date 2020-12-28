RAMP Tops One Day Volume of $543,325.00 (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. RAMP has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $543,325.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00022657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00131212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00625538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00167649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00322648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00058439 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016760 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,542,253 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.