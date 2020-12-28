R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post sales of $315.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $316.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.10 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $314.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,960 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,200 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,250 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 105,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,754 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.59. 477,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.92, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $23.87.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

