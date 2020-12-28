QunQun (QUN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.56 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, QunQun has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $90,240.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00045959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00303409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.54 or 0.02168880 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $33.94, $13.77, $24.68, $50.98, $5.60, $10.39, $18.94, $32.15, $24.43, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

