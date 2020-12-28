QuarkChain Market Capitalization Reaches $48.93 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $51.55, $18.94 and $24.43. QuarkChain has a market cap of $48.93 million and $3.77 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00044785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00294081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.73 or 0.02131626 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,126,096,400 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

