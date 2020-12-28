Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $11.13 million and $835,933.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013640 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009883 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001716 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008674 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002760 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,912,782 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

