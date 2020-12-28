Quant Hits Market Capitalization of $138.19 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Quant has a total market cap of $138.19 million and $1.63 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $11.45 or 0.00042158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005048 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002570 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004843 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003539 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.