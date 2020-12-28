Qtum Reaches 1-Day Volume of $417.74 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00008995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $234.52 million and $417.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,029,744 coins and its circulating supply is 97,510,324 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

