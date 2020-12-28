QLC Chain Trading Down 10.2% This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Bitbns and Kucoin. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $221,058.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00126504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.90 or 0.00625524 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00155390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 77.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00320994 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00056418 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinnest, Bitbns, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

