Qitmeer Price Down 31.8% Over Last 7 Days (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, CoinBene, Allcoin and ZB.COM. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. Qitmeer has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $910,794.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00127792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.48 or 0.00632670 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00156972 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00325446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00057230 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016294 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,563,610 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

