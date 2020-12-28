QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.53.

QEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

QEP stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $576.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,495,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $5,113,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 7,589,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,356 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,974,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

