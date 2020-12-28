QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.53.
QEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.
QEP stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $576.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,495,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $5,113,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 7,589,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,356 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,974,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About QEP Resources
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.