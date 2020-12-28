Pure Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00029238 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00400353 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00037040 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.18 or 0.01428452 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000051 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000051 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

