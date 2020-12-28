Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Senior Officer Kenneth Richard Donner Sells 246,500 Shares of Stock

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Senior Officer Kenneth Richard Donner sold 246,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.68, for a total value of C$660,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,500 shares in the company, valued at C$746,380.

Kenneth Richard Donner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) alerts:

On Monday, September 28th, Kenneth Richard Donner sold 142,300 shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$328,713.00.

Shares of PGM stock opened at C$2.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -59.57. Pure Gold Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.