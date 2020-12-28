PumaPay Price Tops $0.0003 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, PumaPay has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $75,851.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00045268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00297077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.96 or 0.02138696 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CoinBene, HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.