Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of PULM stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.40. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 143.83% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. The company had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 231,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

