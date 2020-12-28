Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,514 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCMP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $143.83 on Monday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.78.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

