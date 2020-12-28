Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,500 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SMBK. Stephens began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,419.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $274.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

