Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,101 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 861,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 524,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $171,688.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,150. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:CODI opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $26.37.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.39 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

