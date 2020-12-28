Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 278.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $124,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HY stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.39 million, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

