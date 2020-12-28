Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

The Providence Service stock opened at $137.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,290.78 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $147.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRSC. ValuEngine lowered The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Providence Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

