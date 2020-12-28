Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $50,000 Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 56.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 276,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 99,603 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $74.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 2.01. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

