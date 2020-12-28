Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Pixelworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 131.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $2.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $117.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Pixelworks Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.