Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,752 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 197.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marlin Business Services in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Marlin Business Services stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.96. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $22.94.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.32. Marlin Business Services had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $20.51 million during the quarter.

Marlin Business Services Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

