PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $29,955.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.81. 392,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,594. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 234.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 47,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

