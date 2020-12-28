Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.13.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

