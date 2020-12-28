ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Gap Down to $3.34

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.20. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 8,222 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

