ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.09

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 66 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

